Winter Haven PD Searching for Burglar in Lake Elbert Area

Winter Haven Police responded to a residence on 6th S NE this morning following a resident who found that the house had been burglarized. The resident indicated the burglar was possibly still in the area due to seeing someone running through an adjacent yard.

Police along with the Police County Sheriff’s Office helicopter unit circulated the area looking for the subject. In an abundance of caution, officials of Elbert Elementary placed the campus on heightened security.





Nobody was found immediately, however the investigation is ongoing. The school was on heightened security until roughly 10:30 a.m.