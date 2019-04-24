Help Winter Haven Police Locate Woman

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

Have you seen Linda Contes?







Winter Haven Police are asking anyone who has seen or spoken with Linda Contes to contact them. Linda was last seen leaving the Budget Inn located at 401 6th St. NW in Winter Haven on Sunday, April 21 at 11 a.m. Linda was seen walking from the property in an unknown direction. Linda is 41 years-old and has distinctive tattoos that you see in the picture.

Her family and authorities just want to ensure she is safe since there has been no contact with loved ones since Sunday. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Josh Hall at 863-401-2256.