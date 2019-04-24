Highlands Hammock to Begin Summer Schedule For Park Tram Tours and Museum Operation





Sebring: The guided, narrated tram tour of Highlands Hammock State Park operated by the Hammock Inn concession will transition to summer hours beginning May 3. Tours will be limited to weekend operation on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. The tram tour passes along the Loop Road beneath the ancient towering oaks of a magnificent hydric hammock and continues into restricted areas of cypress swamp and pineland. Visitors may observe alligators, turtles, and water birds relatively close up and occasionally glimpse an otter as the tram returns through a wetland of bay trees, cypress and ferns along South Canal. The tour is approximately one hour and 20 minutes long. Tram tickets are sold at the Hammock Inn on the day of the tour and/or one day in advance. The cost is $10 per adult and $5 for children six to twelve years old. Children aged five and younger are free. Private, pre-arranged tours for groups and organizations may be booked for $100 plus tax according to availability. The tram is wheelchair accessible. The Hammock Inn is currently open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Days and hours of operation are subject to change and may vary during the summer season. The days and hours of operation of the tram tour are also subject to change. Visitors are advised to call the Hammock Inn at 863-402-0061 for more information and changes to the schedule. The regular schedule will resume in the fall at which time the tram will run at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday with additional tours offered at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. based on visitor demand.

The Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) Museum is normally open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. A summer schedule for the CCC Museum is now in effect for the remainder of April through autumn. Hours of operation may vary from a full eight-hour day to a four-hour day. On days where volunteer availability is limited, the CCC Museum will be open from either 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. or from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Visitors planning a tour of the museum are advised to call the Ranger Station at 863-386-6094 and speak with a ranger to verify the hours of operation. Park entry fees of $6.00 per vehicle (up to 8 people) and $4.00 per single occupant vehicle remain in effect. Highlands Hammock State Park is located at 5931 Hammock Road, Sebring.

