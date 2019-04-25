Seven Year Old Girl In Critical Condition After Being Struck Riding Her Bicycle In Lake Wales

Lake Wales, Florida- The Polk County Sheriffs Office has confirmed a seven year old girl was struck while riding her bicycle in Lake Wales. The accident took place around 6:40pm on Thursday night near the intersection of Highland Dr. & Grove Rd. 1. The driver of the vehicle stopped and stayed at the scene. The little girl was transported to the field near the Polk County Fire Rescue fire station in Golfview Park.

According to Brian Bruchey, public information officer for the PCSO, the little girl is listed in critical condition.





This is a developing story and we will update as more information is available.