Six Polk County Teens Arrested Tuesday Morning for Vehicle Theft And Burglary

Six Polk County Teens Arrested Tuesday Morning for Vehicle Theft And BurglaryPCSO Press Release:

Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office captured six teens early Tuesday morning, April 23, 2019, after a witness reported seeing them trying to break into a car on Rangers Path in Lakeland.





The witness called at about 3:07 A.M. Tuesday, and the first deputy arrived on scene less than five minutes later.

Deputies found an abandoned black Chevy Malibu, which was reported stolen out of Osceola County, and a witness said that she saw three boys and three girls get into the car, but the car wouldn’t start. The teens fled on foot from there.

In addition to K-9, Aviation, and the Aerial Response Team (drone), multiple calls from residents reported suspicious individuals which helped lead to all six of the suspects being located.

A deputy caught 17-year-old Adonai Rivera-Moran as he was trying to go over a fence. His 19-year-old brother Abram Rivera-Moran was also captured by a deputy while trying to scale a fence.

15-year old Crystal Shafer and 16-year-old Trinity Richardson were found together in a wooded area.

The final two suspects, 15-year-olds Zirus Barnes and Rachel Rent were caught hiding near Kinsman Way.

“We responded to this after someone saw something and then said something to us immediately. Several other people saw our deputies on scene and heard our helicopter flying above and called us to report suspicious people running this way and that way. We have some great tools to help us find the bad guys, but having a community willing to help out can really make the difference.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

At the time of their arrests, Adonai Moran-Rivera and Zirus Barnes were listed as Missing Persons with outstanding Violation of Probation warrants, and Crystal Shafer was on home probation.

Twelve victims have been identified, but the investigation is ongoing to determine if any additional crimes had been committed.

Abram Moran-Rivera, 19, Lakeland: charged with Burglary Conveyance (3 counts), Attempted Burglary Conveyance, Criminal Mischief, Resisting an Officer without Violence, Loitering/Prowling, Petit Theft, Burglary of Occupied Residence, Conspiracy Commit Burglary, 5 counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, False Info to LEO during Missing Persons Investigation, Grand Theft Motor Vehicle and Violation of Probation. Abram has a lengthy criminal history consisting of 8 felonies and 1 misdemeanor with arrests for armed burglary, residential and conveyance burglary, theft, and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

Adonai Moran-Rivera, 17, Lakeland: charged with Conveyance Burglary (3 counts), Attempted Burglary of a Conveyance, Criminal Mischief, Resisting a LEO with Violence, Resisting a LEO without Violence, Battery on a LEO, Providing a False Name to LEO, Petit Theft, Grand Theft Motor Vehicle, Violation of Probation, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, False Information to LEO during Missing Persons Investigation, Violation of the Youth Protection Ordinance. He has an extensive criminal history consisting of 24 felonies and 11 misdemeanors including arrests for armed burglary, grand theft auto, burglary to both residences and vehicles, possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Zirus Barnes, 15, Winter Haven: charged with Conveyance Burglary (3 counts), Attempted Burglary of a Conveyance, Criminal Mischief, Resisting a LEO without Violence, Providing a False Name to LEO, Petit Theft, Grand Theft Motor Vehicle, Violation of Probation, Conspiracy Commit Burglary, False Information to LEO during Missing Persons Investigation and Violation of the Youth Protection Ordinance. He has a criminal history consisting of 3 felonies and 4 misdemeanors, including arrests for residential burglary, narcotics violations, trespassing and resisting law enforcement.

Crystal Shafer, 15, Lakeland: charged with Conveyance Burglary (3 counts), Attempted Burglary of a Conveyance, Criminal Mischief, Resisting a LEO without Violence, Petit Theft, Grand Theft Motor Vehicle, Violation of Probation, Loitering and Prowling, Conspiracy Commit Burglary, False Information to LEO during Missing Persons Investigation and Violation of the Youth Protection Ordinance. Shafer has a criminal history consisting of 5 felonies and 6 misdemeanors including arrests for grand theft auto, multiple petit thefts.

Rachel Rent, 15, Lakeland: charged with Occupied Residential Burglary, Loitering and Prowling, three counts of Conveyance Burglary, Attempted Burglary of a Conveyance, Criminal Mischief (3 counts), Burglary if a Structure, Resisting a LEO without Violence, Petit Theft, Grand Theft Motor Vehicle, Conspiracy Commit Burglary, False Information to LEO during Missing Persons Investigation and Violation of the Youth Protection Ordinance. Rent has a criminal history consisting of 4 felonies and misdemeanors including arrests for burglary, theft, domestic assault and violation of probation.

Trinity Richardson, 16, Lakeland: charged with Burglary Conveyance (3 counts), Attempted Burglary Conveyance, Criminal Mischief, Loitering/Prowling, Resisting an Officer w/o Violence, Petit Theft, Grand Theft Motor Vehicle, Unarmed Burglary of an Occupied Residence, Conspiracy Commit Burglary, False Info to LEO during Missing Persons Investigation and Violation of the Youth Protection Ordinance.