Maronda Homes Celebrates Ribbon Cutting Of Haines Ridge

by James Coulter





When Jim McCormack and his partner, Kyle McDonald, were searching for a new home, they were not only looking for a house that was larger and more affordable than their old home, but also located in a quaint, quiet community where they could enjoy rest and relaxation after a hard day’s work.

The couple found exactly what they were looking for when they purchased their new house at Haines Ridge from Maronda Homes in 2015. Four years later, and they still love the new house and community that they selected as their new home.

Their new house was about 300 square feet larger than their previous home, and it included an extra garage, whereas their former place only had a two-door garage. The new community they moved to within Haines Ridge also proved to be quite the upgrade for them, McCormack explained.

“Our old community was an older, aging community, whereas this one was more up and coming and vibrant,” he said. “It [the community] is quiet and peaceful…and it [the house] was very affordable.”

Nestled along Barrington Drive off of US Highway 17, and located only a mile or so from Downtown Haines City, the new Haines Ridge community offers comfortable, affordable living with the quiet laid-back atmosphere of a suburban rural enviroment and the easy accessibility to the big city lifestyle.

Maronda Homes, which sells the homes for the community, recently celebrated the grand opening of the area with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Northeast Chamber of Commerce (formerly the Haines City Chamber of Commerce) on Friday.

Haines Ridge is walking distance from the downtown area, especially the Lake Eva Community Center, which means that an outing for family fun splashing about within the splash pad or water park, playing a game of basketball or tennis, or simply walking the scenic trail along the lake is only a short walk away.

The community is also conveniently located near major highways such as Highway 27 and I4, thus offering ease of access either for your commute to work or your excursions to Orlando, the theme parks, or any of the other major surrounding cities.

“In recent years, Haines City has seen an explosive growth largely because of its convenient access to Orlando and Walt Disney World Resort,” its website states. “Living in Haines Ridge will spoil you quickly with its charm and convenience to shopping and nearby restaurants.”

Haines Ridge is part of phase two of Maronda Homes plans to provide affordable housing opportunities within Northeast Polk County, especially the Haines City and Davenport. Earlier this year, Maronda Homes celebrated the ribbon cutting of another community, Nature’s Reserve, within Davenport.

Currently, Maronda Homes has sold more than 120 homes within their first few phases of development, and they plan to sell more than 150 within their next phase, explained Eldesha Tiller, Sales Associates for Maronda Homes.

“With the market being the way it is, it [housing opportunities] has been growing, especially here in Haines Ridge,” she said. “Our expectations is for it to continue to grow.”

Lana Stripling, Northeast Polk Chamber Director, has been most excited about the housing opportunities being provided by Maronda Homes, as it is a clear indicator of economic development within the local area, she said.

“I think the quality of the home and the price is right for the families today, and they are big and spacious and beautiful, so I think is a good quality for the families who are coming into this area,” she said. “[It is] bringing in more families for us to help our city grow, and it is just a great opportunity for us to continue to grow in this area and for more businesses to see that we are growing and bringing in families, and they will bring their business in to us.”

Haines Ridge is located at 202 Barrington Dr., Haines City, FL 33844. For more information, contact Maronda Homes by visiting their website at: http://www.marondahomes.com/