Boil Water Notice Issued for Sand Hill Point Circle area

Polk County Utilities has issued a Department of Health required PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTICE due to a main break for customers located on Sand Hill Point Circle within the Northeast Region Public Water System due to a water main break that caused reduced pressure.

As a PRECAUTION, we advise that all water users drink bottled water and/or boil water to a rolling boil for at least one minute for cooking and drinking.

This PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTICE will remain in effect until ongoing water sampling analysis is completed. Polk County Utilities will issue notice rescinding this precautionary measure once satisfactory results have been confirmed, which is normally after 48 hours.

As a further precaution, the water lines in your area have been flushed.