Haines City Police Department Looking for Suspect





HCPD Press Release:

The Haines City Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole another man’s bed sheets from a commercial laundromat early Friday morning.

The victim placed bed sheets into the dryer at Wash World Laundromat, 1799 E. Hinson Ave., about 2:30 a.m. Friday. The victim returned to find that the sheets had been removed. Surveillance footage showed the man pictured remove them from the dryer at about 3:05 a.m.

