Silver Alert – The Lakeland Police Department Is Asking For The Public’s Help In Locating a Missing Couple

On May 1, 2019, at 10:30 am, the Lakeland Police Department initiated a missing endangered police report from 400 South Florida Avenue, Lake Morton Plaza. The married couple, Mr. and Mrs. Hooten was last seen at 8:00 p.m. on April 30th and their car was missing from the location. Their vehicle is a 2016 Hyundai Tucson SUV, Blue, bearing Florida tag IC2-6LN. The vehicle is similar to the one pictured above, but not the actual vehicle. The couple did not tell anyone where they were going and it is unknown who is driving.

The wife suffers from dementia which has been verified by law enforcement. The husband is dependent on medication and should not be driving.

Missing Endangered – William Brooks Hooten, W/M, 62 years old, 5’ 10” 125 lbs.

Missing Endangered – Cruz Virgil Hooten, H/F, 79 years old, 5’ 2” 130 lbs.

If you see or know the whereabouts of Mr. and Mrs. Hooten, please call 911 or the Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-6900.