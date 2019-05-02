Winter Haven Man Struck and Killed After He Walked into the Path of a Vehicle

Winter Haven Man Struck and Killed After He Walked into the Path of a Vehicle





A Winter Haven man was struck and killed on First St. N after he walked into the path of a vehicle.

On May 1st, 2019 at approximately 2:23 p.m., Winter Haven Police responded to a traffic crash involving a pedestrian at First St. N just south of Ave. O NE in Winter Haven. Sixty-eight year-old Charles Thornton was attempting to cross First St. N in a westbound direction, not utilizing a crosswalk.

Thornton crossed the northbound lanes of traffic and entered the raised median separating north and southbound lanes of First St. N. Thornton then walked into the path of a white 2017 Dodge pickup truck traveling south on First St. N. The driver, 69 year-old Larry Payne of Winter Haven immediately stopped and stayed at the scene.

Thornton was transported to Winter Haven Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries. Video from a neighboring business shows Thornton swaying back and forth as he crossed the roadway and while in the median just prior to the impact.

The driver (Payne) did not show signs of impairment. This crash continues to be under investigation pending the results of an autopsy and toxicology results from the driver.