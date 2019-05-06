Help Winter Haven Police Department Identify Burglar

Car Burglary 16th St NW

Somebody should recognize the distinctive walk.This guy decided to walk into the carport of a home on 16th St NW and see what he could find in the vehicle. Nothing was taken but it's still a burglary when you enter someone's property without permission!If you recognize this man, contact Detective Lewis at 863-401-2256. Callers who wish to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477)

Posted by Winter Haven Police Department on Monday, May 6, 2019