Polk Deputies Working Fatal Crash Near Washington Ave. In Lake Wales

Polk County Sheriffs Office Press Release

Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a hit-and-run fatal crash from this morning





Deputies were called to the scene around 5:00 a.m. of a possible hit-an-run crash involving a bicyclist at Washington Avenue and US Highway 27 near Lake Wales. Deputies believe the crash occurred at around 2:00 a.m. this morning. Polk County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and found 59-year-old Ramond Johnson of Lake Wales on a grassy shoulder of Washington Avenue, near the sidewalk and rendered aid. Mr. Johnson was taken to Lake Wales Medical Center for treatment of his injuries but later succumbed to his injuries.

During the investigation it was learned Ramond Johnson was traveling west on Washington Ave on a bicycle and was struck by an unknown vehicle as he was nearing the Northside of roadway. Mr. Johnson was ejected from his bicycle and landed partially on the sidewalk and grassy shoulder of the roadway.

Photographs of Mr. Johnson and possibly the vehicle that struck him were obtained from a security camera in the area. The security images showed a cyclist riding in the roadway and within about 1 second a vehicle of interest is seen driving in a path of travel that would be consistent with the path of travel of the cyclist prior to impact. The vehicle appears to be a full-sized sedan of some type.

This case is still under investigation. If anyone has information about this incident or the identity of the driver, they are urged to contact PCSO at 863-298-6200. Or to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers – call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,” or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.