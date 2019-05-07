Moped Driver in Critical Condition After Crash Near Hwy 27 & Lucerne Park Rd.

Haines City, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 27 & Lucerne Park Rd. in Haines City. The accident was reported around 5am. According to a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department the driver of the moped is listed in critical condition. At this time it is believed the moped driver, male, hit the median somehow and crashed.

The accident is still under investigation. We will update this article if more information becomes available.