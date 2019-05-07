WOUND CENTER RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS AWARD FOR 7TH STRAIGHT YEAR

Lake Wales, FL – For the 7th consecutive year, Lake Wales Medical Center’s Wound Healing Center has received the Robert A. Warriner III, M.D., Center of Excellence award from Healogics for outstanding patient outcomes and superior patient satisfaction ratings.





To achieve the award, the Wound Healing Center must achieve patient satisfaction rates higher than 92 percent, and a healing rate of at least 91 percent in less than 30 median days to heal.

“We are very proud of this award, but more importantly, we’re proud of the difference we’ve made in the lives of our patients,” said Amanda Williams, RN, Program Director of the Center.

Hospital CEO Rebecca Brewer praised the center’s success rate in healing difficult wounds.

“Our Wound Healing Center has consistently provided excellent patient care since it opened,” Brewer said. “We’re pleased that in late 2018, we opened our newly constructed, expanded Wound Center to meet the needs of our patients in a more comfortable environment.”

The Center offers specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds that have not healed in a reasonable amount of time with conventional treatment. Treatments at the Center include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. The Center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100 percent oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.

The award is named for Dr. Robert A. Warriner III, a pioneer in wound care and the former Chief Medical Officer for Healogics. The Lake Wales Wound Healing Center is a member of the Healogics network of nearly 700 Centers.

Photo Info: Lake Wales Medical Center staff and physicians celebrated recently the hospital’s Wound Healing Center, which received the Center of Excellence award from Healogics for the 7th consecutive year. Pictured, back row, from left: Monte Holm, CHT; Dr. James Nelson, Medical Director; Dr. Benigno Feliciano; Dr. Fred Howard; and Hospital CEO Rebecca Brewer. Front row, from left: Katina Green, Nurse Manager; Amanda Williams, RN, Program Director; Lindsay Kula, CMA; Estela Bass, front office; Alexis Shelton, RN; and Tiffany Rodriguez, RN, former Program Director. Not pictured: Crystal Browning, Irena Neal, Dr. Prerna Mall, and Dr. Sajid Ismail.