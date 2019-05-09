23 Yr Old Polk City Woman Killed On S.R. 33 North In Polk County

Polk County Sheriffs Office Press Release

UPDATE to traffic fatality on SR 33 North in Polk City/Lakeland:





The roadway is open to traffic at this time.

Preliminary information indicates that around 4:20 p.m. this afternoon, a white 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe being driven by 23-year-old Martha Muriel of Polk City was heading northbound on SR 33 near Epicenter Blvd when for unknown reasons it crossed over into the southbound lanes, where it was struck nearly head-on by a 2016 Volvo semi-truck being driven southbound by 72-year-old Aubrey (male) Craddock of Plant City.

The semi driver, Craddock, was not injured. Muriel had to be extricated and was declared deceased. Both were the only occupants of their vehicles.

The roadway was closed for approximately four hours. The investigation is ongoing but no charges are pending.