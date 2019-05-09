29 Yr Old Lakeland Man Killed In S.R. 60 Crash

UPDATE to traffic fatality on SR 60 east of Lake Wales:

The roadway should be open soon.





The crash involved four vehicles, including 2 semis, which resulted in significant diesel fuel and oil on the roadway and debris that took some time to clean and tow.

Preliminary information indicates that around 2:45 p.m. this afternoon, a silver 2012 Volkswagen car being driven by 29-year-old Joshua Auguste of Lakeland was heading westbound on SR 60 just west of Grape Hammock Rd at a high rate of speed when it began to hydroplane, as it was raining heavily at the time.

The VW went into the eastbound lane and glanced off of a 2019 red Kia Sorrento. The VW rotated and was then struck by an eastbound 1986 Kenworth semi truck pulling a trailer, causing significant damage and killing Auguste.

The semi exited the roadway and came to a rest in a ditch, with the trailer still in the eastbound lane.

Another semi heading westbound struck some debris from the crash and came to a controlled stop.

None of the other drivers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges are pending.