Local State Farm® agent Christina Richards and Victory Ridge Academy are teaming up this month for the State Farm Quotes for Good program.



From May through July, each person who contacts Christina’s office, requests a fire or auto quote, and mentions Victory Ridge Academy, the agent will donate up to $10 per quote back to the organization.

The Quotes for Good program was created for local State Farm agents to build relationships with local groups and organizations to help make a difference in their communities.

Victory Ridge Academy is a place where children with special needs overcome daily challenges and enjoy success in learning and living.



“I’m extremely excited to support such a great organization through Quotes for Good,” explained Christina. “This program is a great way for all of us to support our community. At the same time, our office can also provide customers with a comprehensive understanding of their insurance needs and coverage.”

