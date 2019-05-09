Polk County Sheriff’s Department is Investigating 4 Man Crew Armed Robbery

Detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday, May 8th, at about 1:15 A.M., at the Circle K convenience store (45489 U.S. Hwy 27) in Davenport.





Four masked men, at least two of whom were visually confirmed to have been armed with firearms, entered the store and began demanding money. During the robbery they were shouting profanities.

The video is good quality…however the suspects were wearing masks.

Some things to point out: First and foremost, the two clerks were not injured.

Three of the robbers went directly to the check-out area to steal money and products, including cigarettes. The fourth one went to the cooler and stole multiples of what appears to be energy drinks.

As three of the four flee out of the business, someone utters, “I’ve got child support to pay!”

The last suspect, takes a few extra seconds on top of the counter removing cash before he too flees the store.

Deputies responded to the area quickly, but unfortunately the robbers got away.

We hope that one of you will see this video and recognize something—perhaps their voices—about any or all of the suspects, or maybe you have other information that might be helpful. If you can help, please contact Detective Escheu at 863-298-6200, or to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers – call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,” or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.

Video here:

https://www.facebook.com/polkcountysheriff/videos/861548240861654/