Polk Soil and Water Conservation District Meeting Agenda

MEETING AGENDA

Polk Soil and Water Conservation District


Tuesday, May 21st- 4:00 pm EST

Polk State Lakeland Campus – Rm LTB 1124

3425 Winter Lake Road

Lakeland, Florida 33803

Joe Garrison, Chairman

  1. Call to order
  2. Pledge of allegiance
  3. Roll call
  4. Approval of March 19, 2019 Meeting Minutes
  5. Chair Report – Joe Garrison
  6. Vice Chair Report – Kyle Carlton
  7. Secretary/Treasurer report – Daniel Lanier
  8. Bylaw Review – Dr. Sharon Masters
  9. Public Relations Report
    • Monthly Meetings with Schools – Drew Pitts
  10. Old Business
  11. New Business
  12. Adjourn

