FHP Confirms Fatal Crash Shutting Down S.R. 60 East of Lake Wales In Polk County

FHP Confirms Fatal Crash Shutting Down S.R. 60 East of Lake Wales In Polk County

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: SR 60 between CR 630 and Grape Hammock Road in Lake Wales is shut down for the next 3-4 hours at least, while the PCSO Traffic Unit investigates a three vehicle crash involving two pickup trucks and a sedan.

There is one confirmed fatality, and one other driver was transported to a local hospital.





It’s raining at this time which is also delaying our investigation.

Traffic heading westbound into Polk from Osceola is strongly encouraged to use an alternate route. Eastbound traffic inside is being diverted/turned around at CR 630.