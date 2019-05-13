Elderly Man Arrested for Domestic Violence

PCSO Press Release:





Leonard Olsen, who was arrested on May 7, 2019, by the Florida Highway Patrol, had a PCSO warrant for his arrest at the time he was arrested by FHP, for a domestic battery.

Deputies made contact with him by phone on May 7th, and during the conversation he agreed to turn himself in to the PCSO Northwest District substation on Wedgewood Estates Blvd in north Lakeland. While deputies were en-route to meet him, they saw that FHP had pulled him over.

After he was booked into the South County Jail, deputies served the PCSO warrant.

Below is the probable cause portion of the affidavit, and it is self-explanatory:

PRB_CAUS

On or about 04/30/19 during the evening hours the known suspect, Leonard Olsen, became upset with the victim, for taking too long to come to bed. Once the victim was in bed the suspect began calling her names and blaring the music so she could not sleep.

The suspect then reached over and began choking the victim. This action began causing the victim pain and restricted the victim’s breathing. The victim was able to push the suspect away and they eventually were able to go to bed for the night without further incident. The following day the victim had a hoarse voice and had bruising on her neck.

On 05/05/19 during the evening hours the victim, arrived home from dinner with her daughter and grandchild. The victim began changing into her pajamas and getting ready for bed. The victim exited the bathroom and observed the suspect, Leonard Olsen, ripping apart the dress she had been wearing. The suspect began calling the victim vulgar names and accusing her of having an affair. Once the suspect was done damaging the dress he requested to know where her bra was located. The victim did not initially give him the bra until he threatened to destroy every bra in her dresser if she not give it to him. Once the victim gave him the bra she had been wearing he tore it apart. The suspect then demanded to know where the underwear she had been wearing were located. The victim told the suspect that she was still wearing the underwear at which time the suspect began violently pulling on the underwear causing the victim’s body to shake back and forth until the underwear came loose from the victim’s body. The underwear finally fell to the floor at which time the victim stepped out of the underwear.

Once the suspect had damaged all of the victim’s clothing which she was wearing he began yelling vulgarities at her and playing the music loudly so she could not fall asleep. She advised that this occurred for several hours until the suspect fell asleep.

On 05/06/19 at approximately 0600 hours the suspect woke up and began slamming dresser drawers, turning the lights on and off, and turning on the music waking up the victim. After not being able to fall back asleep the victim went into the bathroom and began listening to a motivational verse on her cellphone which was sitting on the bathroom counter. The suspect walked into the bathroom and took the victim’s cellphone and placed it in his pocket. The victim followed the suspect into the bedroom in an attempt to get her cellphone back. The suspect reached out and pushed the victim causing her to fall onto the bed. The suspect then straddled the victim placing one hand on her upper arm and one hand on her throat. The victim was able to push the victim’s hand off her throat. The suspect then placed his thumb in the victim’s mouth which she bit. Once the victim bit the suspect he moved off of the victim.

The suspect then began blocking the bedroom doorway making it impossible for the victim to pass. The victim asked the suspect to move repeatedly which he refused. The suspect got in the victim’s face in an attempt to intimidate the victim. The suspect then began telling the victim “Don’t put your hands on me”. After a few minutes the suspect moved and allowed the victim to pass through the doorway.

A short time later the suspect left the residence and the victim called law enforcement to report the incident.

The suspect, Leonard Olsen, committed these acts intentionally, unlawfully, willfully, and against the victim’s will. The victim and the suspect are married and have been for the past 47 years. They have have three children in common. The victim is also 69 years of age at the time of these reported incidents.

Charges

784.08(2)(C)…* 2 COUNTS F3 DOM VIOL-BATTERY ON PERSON 65 OR OLDER

787.02(2)(A).. 1 COUNT F3 FALSE IMPRISONMENT-DOMESTIC

784.041(2)* 1 COUNT F3 DOM VIOL-BATTERY BY STRANGULATION

Olsen is being held on $21,000 bond: $5,000 per PCSO domestic violence charge, and $1,000 per the FHP charge.