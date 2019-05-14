Help Winter Haven Police Department Identify Walmart Thieves

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:





The Nerve Of People!

The two seen in this video load up a whole cart of groceries at Walmart (355 Cypress Gardens Blvd. Winter Haven) and also decide they needed $1,000 worth of gift cards. The cashier finishes scanning items and the man in the black shirt tells her she forgot to scan the case of water in the bottom of the cart. As she goes around to scan the item, you’ll see the suspect in the black shirt hit the cash out button. GRRRRRRR!!!!

The cashier holds the cart while she summons her manager, but the suspect already took the gift cards and left. After arguing for a few moments, the other man leaves the cart and exits the store.

Recognize either of them Call Detective Haynes at 863-401-2256

See video here:

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2638689272864344&id=175433949189901&ref=page_internal