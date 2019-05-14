The Outpost RV Park Resort Celebrates Grand Opening With Ribbon Cutting

by James Coulter





Are you looking for a scenic lakeside getaway? Would you like to be able to park your RV alongside one of the county’s most gorgeous lakes for the opportunity to fish, boat, or simply kick back and relax?

Whether you own an RV, or are looking for a tiny home, The Outpost RV Park Resort offers more than 500 acres of scenic Florida landscape with more than 100 spaces for you to live, play, and relax.

Located along the outskirts of Winter Haven, The Outpost is situated near the waters of Lake Mariana, directly across from the Winter Haven Airport. Such a location proves ideal for watching the sunset upon the water or the planes touchdown and takeoff across the way.

Aside from offering 100 spaces for RVs and campers, the resort also offers revolutionary tiny houses, with plenty of great value for such a small yet cozy space with the wide open outdoors.

The 500-acre property also provides many other amenities including a small community center with laundry and shower facilities, multiple docks with kayaks and canoes, and a sandy recreation area near the lake.

The location itself is a short drive away from Downtown Winter Haven, as well as neighboring Lake Alfred. In only a short drive, you can enjoy fine dining at such resturants as the Cornerstone Grill and Lake Alfred Diner or enjoy the natural amenities of Mackay Gardens and Lakeside Preserve.

Previous guests who have visited the park have commented and praised the resorts natural setting and amenities, as well as the hospitable customer service that allowed their stay to be near perfect.

“We had a beautiful lake side site…couldn’t ask for a better view for our stay,” one Facebook reviewer said. “Our hosts went out of their way to make our stay enjoyable…Took [us] directly to our site when we arrived…Helped us park our RV in the site as well…Will definitely stay there again next year.”

After five years of renovations under new management, The Outpost celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce on Thursday afternoon.

Drew Pitman, co-owner of the resort, has been pleased with the progress made since then, and he expects his park to kick into full gear with snowbirds coming down around October.

“We are pleased to be a part of the Chamber, and happy to have that opportunity,” he said. “With the very busy start in October, we are very full and looking forward to that busy time in year.”

Chamber Director Amanda Jo Nicholson was thrilled to welcome such a resort to the Winter Haven community, as well as by the increased interest of many local residents, especially those who have often passed by the resort before without stopping to take a closer look.

“I think it continues to represent our growth and development that we are growing as a community, but that it gives other options for residents who want to come,” she said.

Mayor Pro-Tiem Nathan Birdsong likewise expressed his enthusiasm with the new resort, as he sees it as helping stimulate further economic activity and development within the local community.

“I am so proud of you all that you decided to open your business here,” he said. “It is a lovely spot and I know that you will do great things for our great city, and we have a lot of gifts.”

The Outpost RV Park Resort is located at 2250 US-92, Winter Haven, FL 33881. For more information, call 863-289-0104, or visit https://theoutpostresort.com.