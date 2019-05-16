Fifth Rabies Case of 2019 Confirmed in Polk County

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Section confirmed on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, the fifth positive Rabies case in Polk County for the year.

On Sunday, May 12, 2019, PCSO received a call in reference to a Winter Haven resident who stepped on a bat that was on the ground near a home on Little Lake Court in Winter Haven. The bat was later found in the same spot, dead. It was sent for rabies testing.





The bat was confirmed positive for rabies on Wednesday, May 15th.

There have been four prior confirmed rabies cases in Polk County so far this year.