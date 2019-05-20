Dailyridge.com

, / 5991 0

Lakeland Lawyer Arrested for DUI

Lakeland
SHARE
Home Lakeland Lakeland Lawyer Arrested for DUI
Lakeland Lawyer Arrested for DUI
PCSO Press Release

Polk County Sheriffs Office Press Release
38-year-old Megan Lazenby of Lakeland was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol for Driving Under the Influence on I-4 at around 5:30 A.M. on Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Lazenby is listed by the Florida Bar as a lawyer with Lazenby Law LLC in Lakeland. 

A Plant City Police officer notified the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol about a white Chevy sedan driving erratically on I-4 near County Line Road. A Polk County deputy and FHP trooper both located the vehicle a short time later, and a traffic stop was performed.

The trooper made contact with the driver, identified as Lazenby, and noted the strong odor of alcohol coming from her car.

Lazenby refused a Standardized Field Sobriety Evaluation (SFSE) and was arrested for DUI.

She was transported to the Polk County Jail.

FROM THE NETWORK

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN