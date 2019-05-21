Bartow Police Responed to Summerlin Academy Today in Reference to an Accidental Shooting





Bartow Police Department Press Release:

Bartow Police Department Officers responded to Summerlin Academy today in reference to an accidental shooting. At approximately 4:10pm today, Amel Villarreal Jr, DOB 8/6/79, sat in his vehicle in the visitor’s parking lot at Summerlin Academy. He was waiting to pick up a family member who was still on campus after school hours. While waiting in his vehicle, Mr. Villarreal removed a concealed firearm from his waistband to secure it in an interior vehicle compartment. During this action, Mr. Villarreal accidentally discharged the firearm, striking himself in the right leg. He was later transported to the hospital for medical treatment. Mr. Villarreal is in stable condition.

No students were involved in this incident and it occurred after school hours. Bartow Police Detectives are investigating this incident and criminal charges are pending.