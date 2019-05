Ernest (Ernie) Allen Seidenberg | May 18, 1946 – May 16, 2019 | OBITUARY BARTOW – Ernest (Ernie) Allen Seidenberg, 72, passed away Thursday May 16th, 2019 as a result of natural causes. Mr. Seidenberg was born May 18th, 1946 in Melrose, MA to the late Marcus and Alice (Moser) Seidenberg of Lynn, MA. Mr. […]

