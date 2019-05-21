Victory Ridge Academy Receives Grant

from the George W. Jenkins Fund

Within the GiveWell Community Foundation

________________________________________________________________





Lake Wales, Florida – On April 25, 2019 Victory Ridge Academy was awarded funding from the George W. Jenkins Fund within the GiveWell Community Foundation. Funding received will go towards Victory Ridge Academy’s Speech-Language Therapy Program for Nonverbal Students.

The purpose of Victory Ridge Academy’s Speech-Language Therapy Program for Nonverbal Students is to provide this population with access to state-of-the-art nonverbal applications that will allow students the opportunity to communicate with their families, teachers and peers. Currently, we serve 260 students and among those students, 39% are nonverbal. No matter what their diagnosis may be; whether it be Autism, developmental or communication delay; all students will be able to benefit from the interaction and inclusion these applications will provide them through daily use.

Both staff and students at Victory Ridge Academy would like to thank the George W. Jenkins Fund and the GiveWell Community Foundation for their generous donation and continued support over the years.

Victory Ridge Academy is a Title 1, 501 (c)(3) non-profit public charter school that exclusively serves children with special needs. Victory Ridge Academy is based on the belief of the administration, staff and Board of Trustees that early intervention is crucial to helping children and young adults with special needs to cultivate healthy lifestyles and grow into well-adjusted persons. It is the school’s belief that students need a safe, positive and nurturing learning environment to develop communication skills, social skills, academic and technical skills in order to build their self-confidence and become productive members of society.

For more information about Victory Ridge Academy, please visit the Academy’s website at www.victoryridge.org