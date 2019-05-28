Culvert Replacement Project Closing County Road 630 for Two Months





Bartow, Fla. (May 28, 2019) — Starting Monday, a Polk County drainage project to replace an aging concrete box culvert will close County Road 630 just east of Monk Road near Frostproof for two months. The box culvert carries traffic over the Crooked-Clinch Canal flowing between Crooked Lake and Lake Clinch. Roadway approaches and culvert interior are in poor condition. The new culvert will be 38 feet longer than the current structure and the roadway reconstruction will widen shoulders on each side to allow for permanent removal of the existing guardrail.

To ensure worker and traffic safety, a June-to-August road closure with detour was authorized to coincide with the Polk County Public Schools summer break. County Road 630 should reopen by early August. During closure, traffic will bypass the work zone along County Road 630 West and U.S. Highway 17 via Fort Meade Road. Detour may be lengthy, depending on destination and direction of travel. Commuting delays are expected. Motorists are advised to drive carefully and add extra time to trips through the area. Call Bill Skelton with the Polk County Roads & Drainage Division at 863-535-2200 for further details.