Former School Bus Attendant Re-Arrested On Additional Abuse Charges; review of video shows more abuse PCSO Press Release:

On May 29, 2019, PCSO Special Victims Unit detectives arrested 43-year-old Juanita Tappin of Lakeland and charged her with one new count of child abuse (F-3) and one new count of abuse of disabled adult (F-3), after a review of 30 days’ worth of bus video that showed she abused two other victims, a special needs child and an adult. The review of the previous bus video also revealed other incidents of abuse on previously identified victims, showing an ongoing course of criminal conduct. According to the affidavit, Tappin was previously arrested on May 9, 2019, for 6 felony counts of abuse on disabled adults and special needs children on the school bus where she worked as an attendant. Tappin was seen abusing the victims on bus video from May 7, 2019. After her arrest, detectives reviewed the school bus video for the previous 30 days. The video clearly depicts Tappin striking two of the previously identified victims on several other occasions during the month of April 2019. A review of the video also revealed two additional victims not previously identified. One of those victims is a disabled adult – Tappin struck him on the face with her hand. Another victim is a special needs child – Tappin struck him in the head with a plastic bottle and the metal end of a seatbelt. Most of the bus riders are non-verbal and unable to speak about the abuse. Per Florida State Statute 119, we are not releasing the bus video, as it would identify the victims of this type of abuse. “We were hoping that we wouldn’t see any more abuse when we went back and reviewed a month’s worth of bus video, but we knew in our guts that we probably would. There are no words to describe how sickened we are to see this woman prey upon these helpless, most innocent of victims.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff Tappin is being booked into the Polk County Jail on the above-mentioned charges, where she will be held until a first appearance hearing on Thursday, May 30, 2019. According to Polk County Public Schools, Tappin was suspended without pay on May 15, 2019 and she will be terminated at the June 18, 2019, school board meeting.