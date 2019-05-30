Lake Parker Hydrilla Treatment Begins





Hydrilla treatments begin this week on Lake Parker in Lakeland as crews from Polk County’s Parks and Natural Resources, along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, plan to spray for the invasive plant.

Treatments will continue through May 31, weather permitting, in areas where hydrilla is encroaching on beneficial native plants and may impact access to navigation.

There will be two treatment areas on Lake Parker, which include:

Eastern shore:

Treatment Area: From Centurion Drive south, along East Lake Parker Drive, to the intersection of Lake Parker Drive and Memorial Boulevard

Restriction on use of water from treated area: Three days for irrigation to turf and landscape ornamentals, three days for drinking, one day for livestock or domestic animal consumption and five days to food crops and production ornamentals. No restrictions for swimming or fishing.

Western cove:

Treatment Area: The shoreline of Lake Parker from East Bella Vista Street south to U.S. 92, and then east to Edgewater Beach Drive

Restriction on use of water from treated area: Fourteen days for irrigation of landscape vegetation or other forms of non-agricultural irrigation. Turf may be irrigated immediately after treatment. No restrictions for swimming or fishing.

The herbicides used for this treatment will be applied from an airboat and include: the Eastern section shoreline will be treated using a combination of the aquatic herbicides known as Aquathol K and Tribune and the cove on the southwestern section of the lake will be treated with the aquatic herbicide ProcellaCOR. These herbicides are approved for use in lakes by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Hydrilla is an invasive aquatic plant easily spread by boats throughout the state’s lakes and rivers. It can clog waterways, making recreational activities difficult or impossible, and competes with beneficial native plants. Managing and treating it is necessary for the health of Florida’s waters and to enable continued recreational boating and other aquatic activities.