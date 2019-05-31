LAKE WALES MEDICAL CENTER SEEKS VOLUNTEERS





Lake Wales, FL – Lake Wales Medical Center is accepting applications for a variety of volunteer positions, including front lobby information desks, courtesy shuttle drivers, gift shop and general office help.

Volunteers must be at least 16 years old, complete an application, submit a letter of recommendation, and pass a background and drug screening. Volunteers must be friendly, personable, and at-ease interacting with the public. Top applicants will be interviewed, and available positions will be filled based on best fit. Not all applicants will be brought on as volunteers. Shuttle drivers must be 21 years of age and will receive safety training prior to beginning their assignment.

Hospital volunteers receive a free meal ticket for the hospital cafeteria for each shift worked, a volunteer uniform, and a free flu shot once per year.

Applications are available in the lobbies at the hospital, or can be downloaded by visiting www.lakewalesmedicalcenter.com and clicking on the “About” tab at the top of the home page.