Enjoy Fine Wine And Quality Vapes At Lakeland Hops N Vine

by James Coulter





Janice Finton has been living in Florida for three years. For the longest time, she has been searching for a casual, comfortable atmosphere where she can unwind after a long day with a cup of wine and good friends.

Jenna Baz, one of the very first people Janice met upon moving to Florida, for the longest time, had been considering opening a business like a bar or winery where people can feel like they’re at home, where they’re treated as a person rather than as a number.

Last week, Jenna opened such an establishment with Hops N Vine in Lakeland, a combination winery and vape shop that offers casual customer service, whether customers want to take a sip of quality wine or relax with a quality vape.

Janice has been a loyal customer since the place first opened. She loves the Lucille Blanc brand wine served at the winery. She also absolutely loves the overall relaxed atmosphere, as it’s exactly the kind of environment she has been searching for with such an establishment.

“I have never enjoyed such a wide variety of wine,” she said. “I have high expectations. I love the people. The people are very friendly.”

Hops N Vine, located along South Florida Avenue in Lakeland, celebrated its grand opening last Friday, with entertainment and live coverage provided by Mike Green from the local radio station Max 98.3.

At the grand opening celebration, guests could taste free wine samples and enjoy free food prepared by a visiting chef, with entrees including gourmet burgers, garden salads, baked beans, and grilled sausage, peppers, and onions.

While Jenna does not consider her establishment a “vape bar”, she does consider it to be “vape friendly.” Right next door to her bar in a separate building is a vape shop, where guests can purchase quality vape fluid and accessories.

As for the wine, her winery and bar serves specialty brand wines that cannot be purchased anywhere else in Lakeland, let alone the county. Such rare, high-quality wine include an exported brand from France sold exclusively at their bar.

“You cannot buy it online,” she said. “You cannot buy it anyplace else in Polk County.”

If you prefer beer over wine, no problem. Her bar also serves a wide variety of craft beer, with brands ranging from Miller Light to Blue Moon. You can even select from a menu of mocktails, if you like.

Hops n Vine opened last Tuesday, but Jenna had been wanting to open it as early as July. For the longest time, she had been wanting to open something truly unique and unlike anything else within Lakeland, where customers could enjoy service unlike anywhere else.

“I wanted something different for Lakeland, something where people felt comfortable and more at home than a number,” she said.

Anything that you want, Jenna and her staff are certain they can provide; and if for some reason they cannot, they will ensure that they order exactly the wine or beer that you are looking for. They want you to come back, and they will do anything to ensure that you do, she said.

“Right now, I want customers to know that when they come in and do the wine sampling, if you like a wine, you can tell me and we can order it,” she said. “I am more a customer-based bar. I want their input so I know how to make them happy.”

Her bar may have just opened, but Jenna has high expectation moving forward. Monday to Thursday will offer a free buffet to customers with the purchase of a wine. Karaoke nights are also on the horizon, as well as outdoor parties once the outdoor patio is fully refurbished.

“I have a lot of fun things coming in the future,” she said. “I want them to feel like home here…I do not want you to walk in and then leave saying you never want to come back to this place. I want you to feel welcome and at home.”

Hops n Vine is located at 3120 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL 33803. For more information, call 863-606-6670, or visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/HopsnVineLkld/