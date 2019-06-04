Winter Haven Mobile Home Catches Fire

Release by Winter Haven Fire Department:





A Winter Haven mobile home has extensive damage after a Monday morning fire. Nobody was inside of the structure and there were no injuries to citizens or firefighters.

On Monday, June 3, 2019 at approximately 10:18 a.m., a neighbor noticed smoke coming out of the roof and the windows all seemed extremely dark at a home on Edelweiss Drive in Winter Haven.



Once Winter Haven fire arrived, they found flames coming from the roof.

The home, which was recently purchased, was being renovated.

The cause was determined to be electrical.