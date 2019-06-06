Another Winter Haven Home Catches Fire

Release by Winter Haven Fire Department:

Winter Haven Firefighters responded to 1744 2nd St NE on June 4 to find heavy smoke coming from the roof of the residence.







Once entry was made, the unoccupied structure was found to have fire and smoke coming from the attic and crawl space in the ceiling. It took approximately 20 minutes to extinguish the fire. There were no injuries and nobody was displaced since the residence was vacant.

An investigation to determine the cause of the fire is underway.



While on scene, firefighter Nicole Barnes took the opportunity to educate neighborhood children on the profession of being a firefighter.