Frostproof Man On Motor Scooter Struck & Killed Near Lake Wales

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash between a car and a motor scooter which occurred Thursday night, June 6, 2019, on State Road 60 near Lake Wales.





Deputies were dispatched to the scene, about one-and-a-half miles west of West Lake Wales Road, just after 11:00 p.m.

The injured driver of the motor scooter, 32-year-old Chad Andrews, of Frostproof, suffered a severe head injury. He was flown to Lakeland Regional Health where he was pronounced deceased.

The car, a white 2015 Cadillac CTS, was driven by Georgianne Rivero-Quigg, 57, of Okeechobee. Her passenger was 28-year-old Kathyayaria Aponte of Frostproof. Neither suffered any injuries.

Both women told deputies that they were travelling east on SR 60, and neither believed that scooter had any lights on.

The scooter had been driving in the middle of the outside lane when it was struck.

No criminal charges are anticipated at this time, but final determination will be made at the conclusion of the investigation.

Eastbound and westbound lanes were closed for Aeromed’s response. The eastbound lanes remained close for approximately four hours during the investigation.