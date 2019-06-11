Green Named Employee of the Month at Lake Wales Medical Center





GREEN NAMED EMPLOYEE OF THE MONTH

Lake Wales, FL – Katina Green, Wound Care Manager, was named Employee of the Month for April at Lake Wales Medical Center. Kat was honored for the exceptional job she does making sure all wound care patients are well cared for.

“She always thinks ahead and anticipates what patients and the doctors will need,” a coworker wrote in nominating her. “She doesn’t hesitate to jump in and do whatever needs to be done to help each patient. She completes everything with a smile on her face. She’s taken her new role to the next level, motivating those around her to be their very best.”

