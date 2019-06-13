Davenport Victim Has Car Stolen At Gun Point In Grand Theft & Aggravated Assault Wednesday Night

Polk County Sheriffs Office Press Release

On June 12, 2019 at approximately 10:37pm, Davenport PD, Haines City PD, and Northeast District Deputies responded to the area of Palm St. E and Miami Ave. N Davenport, FL in reference to a possible motor vehicle theft.





Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with the victim and three witnesses, who all provided recorded statements.

During the investigation, it was determined that approximately three unknown suspects committed a grand theft of a motor vehicle during which the driver of the suspect vehicle fired one round from a handgun.

The stolen vehicle was located running, parked on the Kissimmee Ave. S approximately 6 blocks from the incident location.

The investigation is ongoing.