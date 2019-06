Body Found Laying In Median On Hwy 92 Shutting Down Westbound Lanes In Lakeland

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of an adult female found laying in the median of roadway on US Hwy 92 West in Lakeland. Between Saddle creek and Reynolds?

The Traffic Unit is on-scene, and the PCSO Homicide Unit has now been called out.





US Hwy 92 westbound is still shut down until further notice.