CarriEstate Celebrates Grand Opening With Ribbon Cutting

by James Coulter





Looking for a new home in Winter Haven? You need a real estate agent who knows the area like the back of their own hand. As a lifelong native, Carrie Cahoon knows every nook and cranny of the city. That makes her the best person to help you find the perfect place just for you.

For the past three years, Cahoon has been working as a real estate agent. She is now using that experience to become a broker and open her own real estate agency, CarriEstate.

Located along Cypress Gardens Road, across the street from Harry’s Old Place on Lake Ned, her new agency allows clients to not only take a glance at potential houses through photographs but also take a virtual tour of them.

Utilizing state-of-the-art technology employed through Snap There Photos, these virtual tours allow clients to walk through as many houses as they want to without ever having to leave the beach bungalow-style office of CarriEstate.

“I feel like we are so digital that people expect this, like this is going to become the standard that everyone will want this,” Cahoon said. “In a world where you can swipe left to right to find someone to date, if you are buying a home, it is a big life-changing event, and you want to be able to check this out. You want to see it. You want more than what angles the agent shows off. You want to be able to walk through the homes and be a part of it. So that is a big part of it.”

Another service offered through her office is staging. While most other real estate offices do not offer staging, requiring potential homeowners to seek out an additional service, Cahoon offers the service as an added feature.

“I offer that as part of my services,” she said. “It is another tier, another price point. It allows people who want to stage their home to do that. So faster and with more money, and if people want to do that, they want to take on the risk.”

Prior to going into the real estate business, Cahoon has taken up every other occupation from bartender to salesperson. Having worked within the community on the ground level, as well as living there most of her life, has allowed her to gain a better knowledge of it. She plans to use this knowledge to help other people find the right place for them to live.

Those looking for a new home should seek out her services. She doesn’t believe in seeking out clients. She prefers for them to seek her out and see whether or not they want to partner with her. That makes her business all the more personable for her.

“I believe it starts off a relationship much stronger than badgering someone into relenting and letting me represent them,” she said. “If someone likes me and wants to work with me, that is where business comes from…Come talk to me, and if you like me, work with me.”

CarriEstate recently opened its new office during a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday afternoon, hosted by the Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce.

Katie Worthington, President and CEO, commended Cahoon for being yet another small business owner who not only took the risk and opportunity to open a new business, but to open it in their city.

“Owning your own small business is the foundation of everything in our community, and our small business community is what makes Winter Haven strong,” she said. “We appreciate our large businesses, but it is small business that drives our economy, in Winter Haven and around the country.”

Nathaniel Birdsong, Mayor Pro Tem, formally welcomed the new business into the city and wished that they would do well, not only for themselves, but for the local community at large.

“I do believe that you are in the right place in the right time doing the right thing, so from all of us, we welcome you to the City of Winter Haven,” he said.

While most other real estate agencies have opened their businesses downtown, Cahoon decided to open her own in the southeast region near Lake Ned, in the old fruit stand across the street from Harry’s Old Place, which offered the catering for the grand opening.

Cahoon was fortunate enough to have picked up the location for herself. The old building was originally going to be purchased by another buyer, but “divine intervention” allowed her to purchase it instead.

Now that she has the new office with her new broker license, she expects to attract new clients to her establishment, and she hopes to give them an experience as outstanding as experiences for her previous clients.

One previous client, through a Facebook review, mentioned how Cahoon was able to provide an “extremely professional and charismatic” experience from beginning to end, and how she was able to provide them with the best information about their new home by the end of the day.

“Her knowledge of Polk County, the homes and school districts helped us narrow down [our] search and we found a place in no time,” she said. “We used her to buy and sell and it was so smooth! Both my husband and I have enjoyed working with her and we hope to refer her to many people we know.”

CarriEstate is located at 3812 Cypress Gardens Rd (Suite A1), Winter Haven, Fl. For more information, call 863-450-6525, or visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/fruitstandrealestate/