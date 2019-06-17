One Person Killed In Fatal Crash On Old Avon Park Rd. In Frostproof

Frostproof, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one person was killed in an accident on Old Avon Park Rd. Monday morning. Early reports advise that the accident occurred near the intersection of Old Avon Park Rd. and Oak Island Rd. in Frostproof. According to the PCSO it was single vehicle accident (rollover crash). The vehicle is described as a work truck. According to reports the call for assistance came in at 9:45 am.

We will update this article as more information is received.