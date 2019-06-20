HCPD looks for teens involved in felony burglary
HAINES CITY, FL – The Haines City Police Department is looking for the public’s
help in locating a pair of teens involved in an attempted burglary in the early hours of
Wednesday morning.
Alzhane Wright, 17, and Imraan Brown, 14, are being charged with unarmed burglary of
occupied dwelling – a second-degree felony. The two approached a man in his garage in
the Patterson Groves subdivision just after midnight on Wednesday, June 19. The man
told police he saw one of them reach into the waistband and pull out an unknown object.
The victim said he heard the suspects running behind him as he made his way into his
home and was able to lock the door and keep the suspects from being able to force their
way in. The man was able to activate his car alarm and the suspects fled on foot.
Wright is known to law enforcement. Anyone with any information is asked to contact
the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636. To remain anonymous and be
eligible for a cash reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 (TIPS)
or via the web at p3tips.com.