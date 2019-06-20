HCPD looks for teens involved in felony burglary

HAINES CITY, FL – The Haines City Police Department is looking for the public’s

help in locating a pair of teens involved in an attempted burglary in the early hours of

Wednesday morning.



Alzhane Wright, 17, and Imraan Brown, 14, are being charged with unarmed burglary of

occupied dwelling – a second-degree felony. The two approached a man in his garage in

the Patterson Groves subdivision just after midnight on Wednesday, June 19. The man

told police he saw one of them reach into the waistband and pull out an unknown object.





The victim said he heard the suspects running behind him as he made his way into his

home and was able to lock the door and keep the suspects from being able to force their

way in. The man was able to activate his car alarm and the suspects fled on foot.

Wright is known to law enforcement. Anyone with any information is asked to contact

the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636. To remain anonymous and be

eligible for a cash reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 (TIPS)

or via the web at p3tips.com.