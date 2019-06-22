Man Steals Grill, Meat & Bottle Of Wine From The Back Porch Of Haines City Home

HCPD arrests man for burglary

HAINES CITY, FL – A Haines City man was arrested Friday after stealing a grill, raw meat and a bottle of wine among other items from a refrigerator inside a screened-in porch at a North 16th Street residence.





Derek Edward Sasser, 38, is being charged with unarmed burglary into an unoccupied residence. Sasser was seen entering through a fence line and leaving the residence with the items about noon on Friday.

The Haines City Police Department was notified of the theft and used its K9 and drone units to track the suspect. Sasser was found in a wooded area near North 15th Street with the camping-style grill and other items before 1:20 p.m.

Sasser said he intended to return the grill, which was not lit. Sasser was transported to the Polk County Jail without incident.

“I’m usually not one for ruining someone’s lunch, but in this case, it was necessary,” Chief Jim Elensky said. “Our officers were able to apprehend this suspect quickly and take him to a place where he’s sure to get three meals per day.”