Thirty Three Yr. Old Lakeland Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash

Polk County Sheriffs Office Press Release

Excessive speed appears to be the cause of a fatal one-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11001 Combee Road in Lakeland, in which a 33-year-old motorcyclist was killed.





Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were notified of the crash at around 6:26 p.m., along with Polk County Fire Rescue.

The motorcyclist, Travis Lester, of Lakeland, was the only person involved in the crash. He was transported to Lakeland Regional Health where he was pronounced deceased.

According to the preliminary investigation, Lester had been travelling east on Jungle Street at a high-rate of speed, when he activated his brakes and caused a skid of approximately 300-feet. The bike crossed-over Combee Road and struck a parked vehicle at 11001 Combee Road.

The impact moved the unoccupied 2008 Dodge Nitro about three feet, and Lester was ejected from the bike. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.