Bartow Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash On Hwy 17

Bartow Police Department Press Release

***Update***





On 6/24/19 at 0435 hours, officers responded to the intersection of Ernest M. Smith Blvd and US Hwy 17 N in reference to a traffic fatality.

Initial investigation has revealed that the victim was attempting to cross US Hwy 17, crossing the south bound lanes of travel heading east. The victim ran across through the intersection, and in front of a south bound vehicle. The vehicle took evasive action and attempted to miss the pedestrian, however he was unsuccessful and struck the victim. The victim fell to the ground, and was struck by a second vehicle. The victim was deceased at the scene.

The deceased has been identified as Jerrad Mitchell Taylor, 31, of Winter Haven. No charges are pending.

———-

Originally Posted

On 6/24/19 at 0435 hours, officers responded to the intersection of Ernest M. Smith Blvd and US Hwy 17 N in reference to a traffic fatality.

Initial investigation has revealed that the victim was attempting to cross US Hwy 17, crossing the south bound lanes of travel heading east. The victim ran across through the intersection, and in front of a south bound vehicle. The vehicle took evasive action and attempted to miss the pedestrian, however he was unsuccessful and struck the victim. The victim fell to the ground, and was struck by a second vehicle. The victim was deceased at the scene.

Identification of the subjects involved are pending the notification of the family.