Tech Tuesday: Cyber Security Growth

Cyber Security Growth

By Kip Kirchberg





The global Cyber-security market is set to grow from its current market evaluation of $120 billion per year to well over $300 billion per year by 2024. The Cyber-security market is drastically increasing among organizations in an effort to minimize Cyber-security risks and to meet Cyber-Security insurance requirements.

Unfortunately, the additional money being invested into Cyber-Security by organizations does not necessary mean that their Cyber-Security stance has improved. Many organizations attempt to improve their Cyber-Security stance and protect their organization by layering several technologies. In many cases the additional layers simply create more complexities and ultimately become ineffective.

Cyber-Security is a complicated web that involves solutions that are expensive and, in many cases, requires the expertise of a dedicated Cyber-Security professional to effectively deploy and maintain. The biggest risk you or your organization can take is believing that you will not become a target or fall victim to a cyber-attack.

The good news is there are some basic things you and your organization can do to better secure your environment.

Enable two factor authentication on all cloud services Practice good Password Hygiene. Eight character passwords is not enough. Migrate to at least a 12-character password and force special characters, numbers, and the inability to reuse passwords in your environment. Utilize a password safe to centrally store passwords. Many services like dashlane and last pass allow you to use their app to fill passwords. By storing passwords you can create a unique and challenging password for each account. Please don’t do what appears to be the trend for most and use the same password for all your accounts. Lock your devices and enable auto lock when not in use. You wouldn’t leave your car unlocked with the keys in the ignition at a Walmart. So don’t leave your electronic devices unlocked and vulnerable. Back up your devices and pc’s and for the sake of sanity please verify the backups are completing successfully. You would not believe how many times I have had to assist an organization with an issue only to learn they were not successfully backing up their systems. This can be disastrous to say the least. Be cautious of the information you provide on social media. Don’t give out your address, phone number, social security number, or anything else that is personal. Believe it or not I have seen people posts pictures of credit cards on social media sites. Not very smart. Don’t trust everything you see in email. If you get a request from a financial institution or a request to verify your account password in email be cautious. Many hackers use phishing techniques to lure you to provide sensitive account data. When in doubt open a new browser and go to the site manually. Do not access sensitive accounts or data while connected to free wifi. While it may be tempting remember nothing is free. And free wifi is a hot spot for hackers to harvest data and use later for an identity or credit card attack. Change account passwords at least quarterly. I know this may seem tedious but trust me. You never know when a site may fall victim to a cyber attack. Always better to be safe than sorry. Most of all use common sense. If it smells like a duck, looks, like a duck, quacks like a duck, then it’s probably a frog.

Again a lot of cyber security risks can be mitigated with simple steps to ensure your digital hygiene. If you or or organization is looking for a team to review your cyber security posture feel free to reach out. I can surely connect you with the right team of professionals to do the job. From a basic analysis to cyber security insurance review to a full blown pen test I have a resource for you.

You can reach me at [email protected] or at 863-734-8060