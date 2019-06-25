Top Ten Reasons Why Meals on Wheels of Polk County Matters to the Community

Meals on Wheels of Polk County is “more than a meal”. It is our philosophy that volunteers not only greet meal recipients and get to know them, but pay attention to their well-being and the condition of their home and neighborhood. We provide a peace of mind for older individuals who need some level of support.





Here are the top ten reasons why Meals on Wheels of Polk County matters to the our community:

MOW Polk empowers homebound and seniors to remain living independently. Seniors Americans state that they want to remain at home rather than move into a facility or in with family. MOW Polk provides hot meals year-round. The total cost of meals for 1 year from MOW Polk is less than an average one night stay in a hospital. Meals consist of a balanced diet to keep individuals healthy. Senior hunger and isolation is a real part of our community. MOW Polk’s food is prepared fresh daily in our commercial kitchen. Healthy ingredients nourish the body. MOW Polk cares for our homebound and seniors. Many of our seniors live alone. A visit from a volunteer is the highlight of their day. MOW Polk’s service is available to anyone who is not able to prepare or shop for food. Also, short-term service can make a big difference to those recovering from an illness or surgery. MOW Polk provides peace of mind for families. A daily check from a volunteer serves as another set of eyes and ears for many adults caring for their parents. MOW Polk serves people of all economic backgrounds. Hunger is not confined to the poor. We work with each person to develop an affordable plan to receive meals. MOW Polk receives no government funds. 40% of our recipients receive a discounted or “Angel Meal” . This number keeps rising. MOW Polk Needs your support! MOW Polk depends on the generosity of our community. Your gift will make an impact on those who desire to remain living healthy and independent lives.

Some of the people we take meals to have nobody. They look forward to seeing you and talking to you. We are the “eyes on the ground” for our recipients’ health.

Mission: The Meals on Wheels Volunteers and Staff work with our community, businesses, organizations, churches and individuals to provide a hot, nutritious meal and a daily contact to the homebound of Polk County.

