Help Winter Haven Police Department Identify Walmart Thief

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

The Shuffling Done Might Make You Dizzy

The woman in our video today took two Rose Gold Galaxy Smart Watches from Walmart after having the clerk pull out numerous boxes.

All of the items were on the counter – shuffle shuffle shuffle – talks on the phone – shuffle shuffle shuffle – and then convinces the clerk to get something else. While the clerk was away from the counter – shuffle shuffle and INTO the purse two of those watches went.

Recognize her? Call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.wA



