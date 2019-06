Lakeland, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a fatal crash has occurred near the intersection of Hwy 98 and Keen Rd. in North Lakeland. The accident occurred at 3:10 am. Early reports advise that the vehicles involved in the crash were a semi tractor-trailer and a Hyundai. The roadway has been blocked since the accident occurred, but should be cleared shortly.

This is a developing story and we will update as soon as more information is available.