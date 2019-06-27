Body Found in Canal on Mosaic Property Near Alligator

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation on Mosaic property just off Peeples Road, west of Fort Meade (nearest cross street – CR 630).





At 7:43 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, the PCSO ECC received a call in reference to a human body found in the water and near an alligator.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is assisting PCSO on the scene. A photo from the scene is attached in the link below & we will send out another photo via Twitter.

The body of a deceased adult male was pulled from a canal, and an alligator has been captured. Please contact the FWC for information about the alligator.

At this time, we have no information regarding the cause of death, the man’s identity, or how long the man has been deceased. An autopsy will be conducted to determine that.

The 911 call has been requested and we will send that out later.

More information may be released later today.